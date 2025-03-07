From the Ottoman era to modern geopolitical tensions, Explaining Greece’s new episode explores the ups and downs of the dynamic relationship between Greece and Turkey, shedding light on key moments of diplomacy, war, and reconciliation. Whether it’s the deep-rooted historical conflicts or the occasional efforts for peace, the podcast offers a comprehensive look at how these two nations have shaped each other’s histories.



With Antonis Deriziotis, Lecturer on Turkey and the Middle East at the Department of Turkish and Modern Asian studies of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and Head of the Turkey Program at The Institute of International Economic Relations we explore the complex and often turbulent history of Greek-Turkish relations, diving into key moments that have shaped their interactions over the centuries. From the fall of the Ottoman Empire and the rise of modern nations to territorial disputes and cultural exchanges, we trace the ups and downs that have defined the relationship between Greece and Turkey.

