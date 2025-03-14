In an era of rapid change and uncertainty, security has become a central concern for nations worldwide. Economic crises, climate change, technological advancements, and shifting geopolitical landscapes are reshaping the way governments approach national and international security. Greece, positioned at the crossroads of Europe, the Balkans, and the Eastern Mediterranean, faces unique challenges that require strategic foresight and adaptability.

In this episode of Explaining Greece, we delve into the evolving security landscape with Dr. Triantafyllos Karatrantos, Senior Research Fellow at ELIAMEP and an expert in International Relations, European Security, and Emerging Threats to explore how Greece is navigating complex security challenges in today’s volatile global environment.

