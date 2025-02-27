Whether it be the economic crisis, the following protests and bailouts, the increased arrival of refugees, or the newly-hot art scene, Greece has spent quite some time in international headlines over the past few decades.

But the story, as told to an international audience, can sometimes miss the nuances of reality on the ground and cling to specific tropes. So, how has the story of Greece evolved since the 2000s? And what was happening beyond the frames of the news coverage that reached the world?

We spoke to Sudha Nair, who has worked as a reporter and correspondent for the BBC, France 24 and TV 2 over the course of the past two decades, about what she has covered in her time in Greece. Nair told us about covering Greece’s shift to the Euro, the 2004 Olympics, the suffocating economic crisis, the drama of the referendum, and then the international art world’s love affair with Athens. Nair reflected on how narratives about Greece have changed over time—and the stories that didn’t always make the front page.

