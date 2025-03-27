The Future of Greek Armed Forces: Challenges, Innovation, Reform

In an era of increasing geopolitical instability, modernizing and reforming the Greek Armed Forces has become an urgent priority. With conflicts unfolding in Ukraine and Gaza, and with the return of Donald Trump to the White House signaling potential shifts in U.S. foreign policy, Greece must assess how its military can adapt to emerging security challenges. In the latest episode of our podcast, we explore these pressing issues with Antonis Kamaras, a Research Associate at ELIAMEP and an expert on the Greek Armed Forces.

As Greece navigates an increasingly complex security landscape, the Greek Armed Forces face key challenges, from modernizing training and operations to strengthening the country’s defense industry. We examine whether Greece can learn from Ukraine’s wartime adaptability, the significance of the “50 Years of Democracy and the Armed Forces” conference, and the broader geopolitical shifts—especially as the U.S. reassesses its global commitments. With Europe potentially facing a future without American security guarantees, what steps must Greece take to ensure its military remains resilient and prepared? Listen to the full conversation to explore these pressing questions and the future of Greek defense strategy.